Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1930 and closed at ₹1925.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1965 and a low of ₹1930 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹807091.3 crore, Infosys continues to show strong performance, despite being below its 52-week high of ₹1990.9 and above its low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,342 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1965.53
|Support 1
|1931.93
|Resistance 2
|1982.37
|Support 2
|1915.17
|Resistance 3
|1999.13
|Support 3
|1898.33
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 8.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1965 & ₹1930 yesterday to end at ₹1948.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend