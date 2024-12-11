Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 1925.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1948.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1930 and closed at 1925.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1965 and a low of 1930 during the session. With a market capitalization of 807091.3 crore, Infosys continues to show strong performance, despite being below its 52-week high of 1990.9 and above its low of 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11965.53Support 11931.93
Resistance 21982.37Support 21915.17
Resistance 31999.13Support 31898.33
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 8.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17151515
    Hold9101013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2220
11 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5732 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1925.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1965 & 1930 yesterday to end at 1948.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

