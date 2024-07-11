Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1657.5 and closed at ₹1657.25. The high for the day was ₹1674 and the low was ₹1637.55. The market cap stood at ₹682276.16 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1304.24. The BSE volume was 255972 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8140 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1657.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1674 & ₹1637.55 yesterday to end at ₹1647.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend