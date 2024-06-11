Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 1499.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1503 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1504.95, reached a high of 1505.2, and a low of 1499.5 before closing at 1499.65. The market capitalization was at 622339.07 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the low was 1255.22. The BSE volume traded was 11284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12:10 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 1504.05, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.27% and 0.26% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3868.0511.750.34254.453141.651399494.34
Infosys1504.054.40.291721.291255.22622669.28
HCL Technologies1420.051.550.111696.51087.75385354.01
LTI Mindtree4913.68.40.176442.654518.35145522.83
Tech Mahindra1351.9511.90.891416.01060.9119318.53
11 Jun 2024, 11:02:46 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 7.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:45:50 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -61.46% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 61.46% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 1503, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36:17 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys touched a high of 1503.85 & a low of 1497.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11503.57Support 11496.72
Resistance 21507.13Support 21493.43
Resistance 31510.42Support 31489.87
11 Jun 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:50:10 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by 0.04% to 1499.1, while its competitors like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.07% and unchanged, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3864.958.650.224254.453141.651398372.74
Infosys1499.1-0.55-0.041721.291255.22620620.0
HCL Technologies1422.54.00.281696.51087.75386018.86
LTI Mindtree4912.16.90.146442.654518.35145478.41
Tech Mahindra1351.5511.50.861416.01060.9119283.23
11 Jun 2024, 09:40:34 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.24%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:34:03 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1499.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1505.2 & 1499.5 yesterday to end at 1499.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

