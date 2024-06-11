Infosys Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1504.95, reached a high of ₹1505.2, and a low of ₹1499.5 before closing at ₹1499.65. The market capitalization was at ₹622339.07 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume traded was 11284 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹1504.05, following the upward trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.27% and 0.26% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3868.05
|11.75
|0.3
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1399494.34
|Infosys
|1504.05
|4.4
|0.29
|1721.29
|1255.22
|622669.28
|HCL Technologies
|1420.05
|1.55
|0.11
|1696.5
|1087.75
|385354.01
|LTI Mindtree
|4913.6
|8.4
|0.17
|6442.65
|4518.35
|145522.83
|Tech Mahindra
|1351.95
|11.9
|0.89
|1416.0
|1060.9
|119318.53
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 7.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 61.46% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹1503, a decrease of 0.22%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys touched a high of 1503.85 & a low of 1497.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1503.57
|Support 1
|1496.72
|Resistance 2
|1507.13
|Support 2
|1493.43
|Resistance 3
|1510.42
|Support 3
|1489.87
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by 0.04% to ₹1499.1, while its competitors like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.07% and unchanged, respectively.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1505.2 & ₹1499.5 yesterday to end at ₹1499.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.