Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price drops as investors sell off shares

Infosys stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1617.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1616.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened and closed at ₹1617.3, with a high of ₹1628.45 and a low of ₹1605. The market cap was ₹669252.33 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 172250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30:38 AM IST
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-2.31%
3 Months
3.43%
6 Months
10.25%
YTD
4.77%
1 Year
8.29%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:40 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1616.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1617.3
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1616.95 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1617.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 172,250 shares with a closing price of ₹1617.3.
