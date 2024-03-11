Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price drops as investors sell off shares

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1617.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1616.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened and closed at 1617.3, with a high of 1628.45 and a low of 1605. The market cap was 669252.33 cr, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 172250 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:30:38 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.31%
3 Months3.43%
6 Months10.25%
YTD4.77%
1 Year8.29%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:40 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1616.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1617.3

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1616.95 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Mar 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1617.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 172,250 shares with a closing price of 1617.3.

