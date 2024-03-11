Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price drops as investors sell off shares

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened and closed at ₹1617.3, with a high of ₹1628.45 and a low of ₹1605. The market cap was ₹669252.33 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 172250 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.31%
|3 Months
|3.43%
|6 Months
|10.25%
|YTD
|4.77%
|1 Year
|8.29%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1616.95, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1617.3
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1616.95 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1617.3 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 172,250 shares with a closing price of ₹1617.3.