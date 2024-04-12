Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1494.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1506.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at 1494.7 on the last trading day with an open price of 1501.6. The stock reached a high of 1509.95 and a low of 1485. The market capitalization stood at 623669.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for Infosys were 1731 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145013 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.77%
3 Months-5.33%
6 Months0.83%
YTD-2.34%
1 Year7.16%
12 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1506.7, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1494.7

The current price of Infosys stock is 1506.7 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 12. Overall, Infosys stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1494.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 145,013 shares with a closing price of 1494.7.

