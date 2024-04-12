Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at ₹1494.7 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1501.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1509.95 and a low of ₹1485. The market capitalization stood at ₹623669.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for Infosys were ₹1731 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 145013 shares traded.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1506.7 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 12. Overall, Infosys stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 145,013 shares with a closing price of ₹1494.7.
