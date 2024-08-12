Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1774.65 and closed at ₹1741.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1779.9 and a low of ₹1756.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹733462.77 crore. Infosys has a 52-week high of ₹1903 and a 52-week low of ₹1344.41. The BSE volume was 273636 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1782.67
|Support 1
|1757.92
|Resistance 2
|1794.08
|Support 2
|1744.58
|Resistance 3
|1807.42
|Support 3
|1733.17
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 7.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1779.9 & ₹1756.55 yesterday to end at ₹1770.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.