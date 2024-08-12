Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 1741.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1770.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1774.65 and closed at 1741.1. The stock reached a high of 1779.9 and a low of 1756.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 733462.77 crore. Infosys has a 52-week high of 1903 and a 52-week low of 1344.41. The BSE volume was 273636 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11782.67Support 11757.92
Resistance 21794.08Support 21744.58
Resistance 31807.42Support 31733.17
12 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 7.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell0111
12 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8968 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1741.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1779.9 & 1756.55 yesterday to end at 1770.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

