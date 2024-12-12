Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1952.55 and closed at ₹1948.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1977.55 and a low of ₹1947.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹817,694.9 crores, Infosys continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1990.90, while the 52-week low is ₹1359.10. BSE volume was recorded at 208,326 shares.
Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%
Infosys Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, coupled with higher open interest in Infosys, indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1979.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1968.7
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1979.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1959.6 and ₹1983.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1959.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1983.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹1974.05. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 34.50%, reaching ₹1974.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.49%
|3 Months
|3.35%
|6 Months
|32.92%
|YTD
|28.67%
|1 Year
|34.5%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1983.6
|Support 1
|1959.6
|Resistance 2
|1992.8
|Support 2
|1944.8
|Resistance 3
|2007.6
|Support 3
|1935.6
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 7.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5795 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1948.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1977.55 & ₹1947.35 yesterday to end at ₹1968.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend