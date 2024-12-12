Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.55 %. The stock closed at 1968.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1979.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1952.55 and closed at 1948.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1977.55 and a low of 1947.35 during the day. With a market capitalization of 817,694.9 crores, Infosys continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1990.90, while the 52-week low is 1359.10. BSE volume was recorded at 208,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Infosys Live Updates: An increase in futures prices, coupled with higher open interest in Infosys, indicates the potential for upward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

12 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1979.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹1968.7

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1979.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1959.6 and 1983.6 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1959.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1983.6 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.27%, currently trading at 1974.05. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 34.50%, reaching 1974.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 17.36%, reaching 24641.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.49%
3 Months3.35%
6 Months32.92%
YTD28.67%
1 Year34.5%
12 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11983.6Support 11959.6
Resistance 21992.8Support 21944.8
Resistance 32007.6Support 31935.6
12 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 7.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17151515
    Hold9101013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2220
12 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5795 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1948.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1977.55 & 1947.35 yesterday to end at 1968.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.