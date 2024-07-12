Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1647.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1653.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1655 and closed at 1647.7. The stock reached a high of 1665 and a low of 1642.25. The market capitalization of Infosys was 684491.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 178432 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11664.05Support 11641.1
Resistance 21676.0Support 21630.1
Resistance 31687.0Support 31618.15
12 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 1.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1950.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy17171714
    Hold8889
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
12 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8101 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1647.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1665 & 1642.25 yesterday to end at 1653.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.