Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1655 and closed at ₹1647.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1665 and a low of ₹1642.25. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹684491.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 178432 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1664.05
|Support 1
|1641.1
|Resistance 2
|1676.0
|Support 2
|1630.1
|Resistance 3
|1687.0
|Support 3
|1618.15
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 1.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1950.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 178 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1665 & ₹1642.25 yesterday to end at ₹1653.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend