LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Trade

Infosys stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1616.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1599.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.