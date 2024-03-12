Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1616.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1599.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1608.9, closed at ₹1616.95, reached a high of ₹1612.25, and a low of ₹1588. The market cap stood at ₹662037.2 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 201766 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:00:27 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1616.95 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 201766 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹1616.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!