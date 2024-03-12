Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 1616.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1599.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1608.9, closed at 1616.95, reached a high of 1612.25, and a low of 1588. The market cap stood at 662037.2 cr, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 201766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1616.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 201766 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 1616.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!