Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1765.05 and closed at ₹1770.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1803 and a low of ₹1765.05, with a trading volume of 140,719 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹744,521.56 crore. Infosys’ 52-week high is ₹1903, while its 52-week low is ₹1344.41.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys shares have increased by 0.19% and are currently trading at ₹1800.95. Over the past year, Infosys's share price has climbed 31.76% to ₹1800.95. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.6%
|3 Months
|16.03%
|6 Months
|7.58%
|YTD
|17.15%
|1 Year
|31.76%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1812.77
|Support 1
|1777.37
|Resistance 2
|1825.83
|Support 2
|1755.03
|Resistance 3
|1848.17
|Support 3
|1741.97
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 5.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1803 & ₹1765.05 yesterday to end at ₹1797.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.