Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1975 and closed at ₹1968.7, experiencing a high of ₹1998.65 and a low of ₹1973. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹823,017.3 crores. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹1990.9 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 109,677 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2000.68
|Support 1
|1972.43
|Resistance 2
|2013.87
|Support 2
|1957.37
|Resistance 3
|2028.93
|Support 3
|1944.18
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 6.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1998.65 & ₹1973 yesterday to end at ₹1986.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend