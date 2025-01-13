Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1931.55 and closed at ₹1917.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1977 and a low of ₹1931.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹814,589.35 crore, Infosys is trading below its 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and above its 52-week low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 320,367 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1987.52
|Support 1
|1941.97
|Resistance 2
|2005.43
|Support 2
|1914.33
|Resistance 3
|2033.07
|Support 3
|1896.42
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 7.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 320 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1977 & ₹1931.55 yesterday to end at ₹1966.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend