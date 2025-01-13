Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Jan 2025, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 1917.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1966.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1931.55 and closed at 1917.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1977 and a low of 1931.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 814,589.35 crore, Infosys is trading below its 52-week high of 2006.80 and above its 52-week low of 1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 320,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11987.52Support 11941.97
Resistance 22005.43Support 21914.33
Resistance 32033.07Support 31896.42
13 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2110.0, 7.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121110
    Buy16161715
    Hold98912
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2221
13 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5426 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 320 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1917.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1977 & 1931.55 yesterday to end at 1966.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

