Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 13 Jun 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1495.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1503, closed at 1495.6, with a high of 1508.95 and a low of 1483.05. The market cap stood at 614885.91 cr, with a 52-week high of 1721.29 and a 52-week low of 1255.22. The BSE volume was 255297 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10327 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1495.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1508.95 & 1483.05 yesterday to end at 1495.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

