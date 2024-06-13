Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1503, closed at ₹1495.6, with a high of ₹1508.95 and a low of ₹1483.05. The market cap stood at ₹614885.91 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 255297 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10327 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 255 k.
13 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1495.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1508.95 & ₹1483.05 yesterday to end at ₹1495.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.