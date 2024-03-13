Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in trading today

Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1599.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1612.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1598.5 and closed at ₹1599.45. The high for the day was ₹1624.95, while the low was ₹1598.05. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹667314.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 180282 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2024, 09:31:44 AM IST
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-1.48%
3 Months
3.17%
6 Months
7.45%
YTD
4.54%
1 Year
12.39%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02:52 AM IST
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1612.2, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1599.45
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1612.2, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:03:00 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1599.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 180,282 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1599.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!