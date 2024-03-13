Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 13 Mar 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1599.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1612.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1598.5 and closed at 1599.45. The high for the day was 1624.95, while the low was 1598.05. The market capitalization of Infosys was 667314.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 180282 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months3.17%
6 Months7.45%
YTD4.54%
1 Year12.39%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1612.2, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1599.45

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1612.2, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1599.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 180,282 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1599.45.

