Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in trading today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1598.5 and closed at ₹1599.45. The high for the day was ₹1624.95, while the low was ₹1598.05. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹667314.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 180282 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|3.17%
|6 Months
|7.45%
|YTD
|4.54%
|1 Year
|12.39%
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1612.2, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a trading volume of 180,282 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹1599.45.
