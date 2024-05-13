Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 1438.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1436.95 and closed at 1438.75. The stock reached a high of 1436.95 and a low of 1413.15. The market capitalization of Infosys was 590051.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1239. On the BSE, Infosys had a trading volume of 237684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at 1419.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.44% to reach 1419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months-15.9%
6 Months4.09%
YTD-7.65%
1 Year13.44%
13 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11436.13Support 11413.18
Resistance 21447.52Support 21401.62
Resistance 31459.08Support 31390.23
13 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
13 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9875 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1438.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1436.95 & 1413.15 yesterday to end at 1438.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.