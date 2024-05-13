Infosys Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1436.95 and closed at ₹1438.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1436.95 and a low of ₹1413.15. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹590051.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1239. On the BSE, Infosys had a trading volume of 237684 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.43% and is currently trading at ₹1419.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.44% to reach ₹1419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|-15.9%
|6 Months
|4.09%
|YTD
|-7.65%
|1 Year
|13.44%
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1436.13
|Support 1
|1413.18
|Resistance 2
|1447.52
|Support 2
|1401.62
|Resistance 3
|1459.08
|Support 3
|1390.23
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 8.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1436.95 & ₹1413.15 yesterday to end at ₹1438.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!