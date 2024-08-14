Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1797.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1796.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1806.35 and closed slightly lower at 1797.55. The stock reached a high of 1807.4 and a low of 1789.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 744,210.92 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 1903 and a low of 1344.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 149,499 shares for Infosys.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8139 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1797.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1807.4 & 1789.55 yesterday to end at 1796.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

