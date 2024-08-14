Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1806.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1797.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1807.4 and a low of ₹1789.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹744,210.92 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹1903 and a low of ₹1344.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 149,499 shares for Infosys.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 149 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1807.4 & ₹1789.55 yesterday to end at ₹1796.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.