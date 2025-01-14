Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1950.05 and closed at ₹1966.70, experiencing a high of ₹1982.55 and a low of ₹1948.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹814,717 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 140,309 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1982.55 & ₹1948.75 yesterday to end at ₹1961.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend