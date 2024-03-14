Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1612.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1611.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1612.3, reached a high of ₹1624.85, and a low of ₹1598.3 before closing at ₹1612.2. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹667107.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1731 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 240,984 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST
