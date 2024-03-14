Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1612.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1611.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1612.3, reached a high of 1624.85, and a low of 1598.3 before closing at 1612.2. The market capitalization of Infosys was 667107.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1731 and 1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 240,984 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1612.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 240,984 shares with a closing price of 1612.2.

