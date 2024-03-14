Infosys Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1612.3, reached a high of ₹1624.85, and a low of ₹1598.3 before closing at ₹1612.2. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹667107.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1731 and ₹1215.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 240,984 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1612.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 240,984 shares with a closing price of ₹1612.2.