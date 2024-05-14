Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened and closed at ₹1425.15, with a high of ₹1425.15 and a low of ₹1411.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹589264.69 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 180542 shares traded.
Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -33.77% lower than yesterday
The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 33.77% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1420, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys touched a high of 1426.25 & a low of 1418.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1424.13
|Support 1
|1415.88
|Resistance 2
|1429.32
|Support 2
|1412.82
|Resistance 3
|1432.38
|Support 3
|1407.63
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Infosys' stock price rose by 0.06% to reach ₹1424.15, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.19% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3913.0
|-33.8
|-0.86
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1415757.65
|Infosys
|1424.15
|0.9
|0.06
|1731.0
|1242.35
|589591.07
|HCL Technologies
|1313.55
|1.0
|0.08
|1696.5
|1063.0
|356453.48
|LTI Mindtree
|4622.2
|26.8
|0.58
|6442.65
|4565.0
|136892.63
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.0
|-1.2
|-0.1
|1416.0
|1039.2
|111291.59
Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1425.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1423.25
Infosys share price is at ₹1425.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1415.17 and ₹1428.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1415.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1428.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹1425.50 today. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 14.31% to reach ₹1425.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.17%
|3 Months
|-17.26%
|6 Months
|3.63%
|YTD
|-7.74%
|1 Year
|14.31%
Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1428.97
|Support 1
|1415.17
|Resistance 2
|1433.88
|Support 2
|1406.28
|Resistance 3
|1442.77
|Support 3
|1401.37
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9700 k
The trading volume yesterday was 59.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1425.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1425.15 & ₹1411.15 yesterday to end at ₹1425.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
