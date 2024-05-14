Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 10:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1423.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened and closed at 1425.15, with a high of 1425.15 and a low of 1411.15. The market capitalization stood at 589264.69 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 180542 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -33.77% lower than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 33.77% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1420, a decrease of 0.23%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 1426.25 & a low of 1418.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11424.13Support 11415.88
Resistance 21429.32Support 21412.82
Resistance 31432.38Support 31407.63
14 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:58 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys' stock price rose by 0.06% to reach 1424.15, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.19% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3913.0-33.8-0.864254.453141.651415757.65
Infosys1424.150.90.061731.01242.35589591.07
HCL Technologies1313.551.00.081696.51063.0356453.48
LTI Mindtree4622.226.80.586442.654565.0136892.63
Tech Mahindra1261.0-1.2-0.11416.01039.2111291.59
14 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1425.45, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1423.25

Infosys share price is at 1425.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1415.17 and 1428.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1415.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1428.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 1425.50 today. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 14.31% to reach 1425.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.17%
3 Months-17.26%
6 Months3.63%
YTD-7.74%
1 Year14.31%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11428.97Support 11415.17
Resistance 21433.88Support 21406.28
Resistance 31442.77Support 31401.37
14 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
14 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9700 k

The trading volume yesterday was 59.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 180 k.

14 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1425.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1425.15 & 1411.15 yesterday to end at 1425.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

