Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Slides in Trading Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys opened at ₹1509.45 and closed at ₹1506.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1509.45, while the low was ₹1479.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹614,708.02 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731, and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 507,356 shares on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.13%
|3 Months
|-10.02%
|6 Months
|3.75%
|YTD
|-3.77%
|1 Year
|6.88%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1485.05 with a percent change of -1.44% and a net change of -21.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
On the last day, Infosys on the BSE had a trading volume of 507,356 shares with a closing price of ₹1506.7.
