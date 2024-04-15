Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 1506.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys opened at 1509.45 and closed at 1506.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1509.45, while the low was 1479.4. The market capitalization stood at 614,708.02 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731, and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 507,356 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.13%
3 Months-10.02%
6 Months3.75%
YTD-3.77%
1 Year6.88%
15 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1485.05, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹1506.7

The current stock price of Infosys is 1485.05 with a percent change of -1.44% and a net change of -21.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1506.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys on the BSE had a trading volume of 507,356 shares with a closing price of 1506.7.

