Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1960.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹1961.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1972 and a low of ₹1931.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹812,749.5 crores, Infosys is trading close to its 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹1359.10. The BSE volume for the day was 215,561 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 8.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1972 & ₹1931.25 yesterday to end at ₹1939.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend