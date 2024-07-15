Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys' stock opened at ₹1675.05 and closed at ₹1653.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1719 and the low was ₹1666.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹708901.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1721.29 and the low was ₹1304.24. The BSE trading volume for Infosys was 1025252 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.67% and is currently trading at ₹1723.45. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 26.10% to ₹1723.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.9%
|3 Months
|6.9%
|6 Months
|6.74%
|YTD
|11.57%
|1 Year
|26.1%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1732.25
|Support 1
|1679.15
|Resistance 2
|1752.55
|Support 2
|1646.35
|Resistance 3
|1785.35
|Support 3
|1626.05
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 4.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1950.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 109.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1025 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1719 & ₹1666.85 yesterday to end at ₹1712. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend