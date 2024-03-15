Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 1611.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1652.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1612.05, closed at ₹1611.7, with a high of ₹1657 and a low of ₹1607.25. The market capitalization was ₹683,974.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 254,874 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03:34 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1611.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 254,874 shares with a closing price of ₹1611.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!