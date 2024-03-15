Infosys Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1612.05, closed at ₹1611.7, with a high of ₹1657 and a low of ₹1607.25. The market capitalization was ₹683,974.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 254,874 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1611.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 254,874 shares with a closing price of ₹1611.7.