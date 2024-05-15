Active Stocks
Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1420.75, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

52 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1424.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights Premium
Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1425.15 and closed at 1423.25. The stock reached a high of 1433.45 and a low of 1418 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys was 589927.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 88849 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:05:57 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:35:57 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:04:42 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 3.40% in revenue and 4.82% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32:47 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:00:49 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach 1420.75. Among its peers, Tata Consultancy Services saw a decline in their stock price, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra experienced an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed a decrease of 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3880.35-21.6-0.554254.453141.651403944.59
Infosys1420.75-4.1-0.291731.01242.35588183.49
HCL Technologies1333.5512.750.971696.51063.0361880.81
LTI Mindtree4641.05.350.126442.654565.0137449.42
Tech Mahindra1276.00.550.041416.01039.2112615.44
15 May 2024, 05:35:52 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1419 and a high of 1431 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:36:47 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest increased by 2.13%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider keeping their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:52:04 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 29.70% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is 29.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1420.75, showing a decrease of -0.29%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:51:21 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed today at ₹1420.75, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at 1420.75 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1427.65 , 1436.3 , 1440.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1414.5 , 1410.0 , 1401.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:30:02 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:15:12 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1419.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1419.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1416.85 and 1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:20 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1431.05
10 Days1426.85
20 Days1440.58
50 Days1528.43
100 Days1567.07
300 Days1497.84
15 May 2024, 02:56:38 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:46:32 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 12.50% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 12.50% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1421.75, up by -0.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:40:00 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:36:25 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a high of 1423.6 and a low of 1419.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1421.78 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1420.07 and 1417.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11423.53Support 11419.43
Resistance 21425.62Support 21417.42
Resistance 31427.63Support 31415.33
15 May 2024, 02:26:34 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:17:12 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:04:34 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1422, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1422 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1416.85 and 1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:41 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 4.06% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 4.06% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1421.7, up by -0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price in order to understand trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:38:38 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a high of 1425.95 and a low of 1422.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1422.82 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1420.08 and 1418.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11425.58Support 11421.78
Resistance 21427.67Support 21420.07
Resistance 31429.38Support 31417.98
15 May 2024, 01:14:19 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 1.21%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price, along with the increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a possible downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:00:46 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock had a low price of 1419.25 and a high price of 1431 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:53:33 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.02% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is 5.02% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 1425, showing a slight increase of 0.01%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:37:13 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1426.78 and 1418.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1418.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1426.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11427.22Support 11422.82
Resistance 21428.88Support 21420.08
Resistance 31431.62Support 31418.42
15 May 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1431.05
10 Days1426.85
20 Days1440.58
50 Days1528.43
100 Days1567.07
300 Days1497.84
15 May 2024, 12:12:59 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1425.45, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1425.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1416.85 and 1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:45:02 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.82% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is 13.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1423.5, showing a slight increase of -0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze trends. When there is a positive price movement with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:43:47 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1425.4 and 1418.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1418.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1425.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11426.78Support 11418.53
Resistance 21431.27Support 21414.77
Resistance 31435.03Support 31410.28
15 May 2024, 11:28:41 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1423, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1423 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1416.85 and 1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:16:35 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 0.09% to reach 1426.15, outperforming its peers. While Tata Consultancy Services saw a decline, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra all experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.09% and down by -0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3894.0-7.95-0.24254.453141.651408883.28
Infosys1426.151.30.091731.01242.35590419.06
HCL Technologies1334.0513.251.01696.51063.0362016.49
LTI Mindtree4666.3530.70.666442.654565.0138200.19
Tech Mahindra1276.20.750.061416.01039.2112633.09
15 May 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:52:00 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.06% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 24.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1420.75, a slight decrease of -0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:40:42 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1426.9 & a low of 1420.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11425.4Support 11418.5
Resistance 21429.6Support 21415.8
Resistance 31432.3Support 31411.6
15 May 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:53:33 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price has increased by 0.1% to reach 1426.25, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.16% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3910.28.250.214254.453141.651414744.58
Infosys1426.251.40.11731.01242.35590460.46
HCL Technologies1329.658.850.671696.51063.0360822.48
LTI Mindtree4673.838.150.826442.654565.0138420.84
Tech Mahindra1279.54.050.321416.01039.2112924.34
15 May 2024, 09:42:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:40:43 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1424.55, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1424.85

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1424.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1416.85 and 1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:18:35 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 1426.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.22%, reaching 1426.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-17.22%
6 Months3.72%
YTD-7.66%
1 Year13.22%
15 May 2024, 08:51:01 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11432.55Support 11416.85
Resistance 21441.0Support 21409.6
Resistance 31448.25Support 31401.15
15 May 2024, 08:35:32 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9157 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.

15 May 2024, 08:05:12 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1423.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1433.45 & 1418 yesterday to end at 1423.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

