Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1420.75, down -0.29% from yesterday's 1424.85

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1425.15 and closed at ₹1423.25. The stock reached a high of ₹1433.45 and a low of ₹1418 during the day. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹589927.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 88849 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a Return on Investment (ROI) value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 3.40% in revenue and 4.82% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹1420.75. Among its peers, Tata Consultancy Services saw a decline in their stock price, while HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra experienced an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed a decrease of 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3880.35
|-21.6
|-0.55
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1403944.59
|Infosys
|1420.75
|-4.1
|-0.29
|1731.0
|1242.35
|588183.49
|HCL Technologies
|1333.55
|12.75
|0.97
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361880.81
|LTI Mindtree
|4641.0
|5.35
|0.12
|6442.65
|4565.0
|137449.42
|Tech Mahindra
|1276.0
|0.55
|0.04
|1416.0
|1039.2
|112615.44
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1419 and a high of ₹1431 on the current trading day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider keeping their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is 29.70% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1420.75, showing a decrease of -0.29%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1420.75 - a 0.29% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1427.65 , 1436.3 , 1440.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1414.5 , 1410.0 , 1401.35.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1419.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1416.85 and ₹1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1431.05
|10 Days
|1426.85
|20 Days
|1440.58
|50 Days
|1528.43
|100 Days
|1567.07
|300 Days
|1497.84
Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 12.50% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1421.75, up by -0.22%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-slapped-over-cad-130k-fine-by-canada-citing-health-tax-underpayment-11715752328447.html
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a high of 1423.6 and a low of 1419.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1421.78 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1420.07 and 1417.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1423.53
|Support 1
|1419.43
|Resistance 2
|1425.62
|Support 2
|1417.42
|Resistance 3
|1427.63
|Support 3
|1415.33
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/infosys-slapped-over-cad-130k-fine-by-canada-citing-health-tax-underpayment-11715752328447.html
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1422 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1416.85 and ₹1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 4.06% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1421.7, up by -0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price in order to understand trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a high of 1425.95 and a low of 1422.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1422.82 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 1420.08 and 1418.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.58
|Support 1
|1421.78
|Resistance 2
|1427.67
|Support 2
|1420.07
|Resistance 3
|1429.38
|Support 3
|1417.98
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price, along with the increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a possible downward price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock had a low price of ₹1419.25 and a high price of ₹1431 on the current day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is 5.02% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹1425, showing a slight increase of 0.01%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1426.78 and 1418.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1418.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1426.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1427.22
|Support 1
|1422.82
|Resistance 2
|1428.88
|Support 2
|1420.08
|Resistance 3
|1431.62
|Support 3
|1418.42
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1431.05
|10 Days
|1426.85
|20 Days
|1440.58
|50 Days
|1528.43
|100 Days
|1567.07
|300 Days
|1497.84
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1425.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1416.85 and ₹1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is 13.82% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1423.5, showing a slight increase of -0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, to analyze trends. When there is a positive price movement with a higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1425.4 and 1418.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1418.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1425.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1426.78
|Support 1
|1418.53
|Resistance 2
|1431.27
|Support 2
|1414.77
|Resistance 3
|1435.03
|Support 3
|1410.28
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1423 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1416.85 and ₹1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 24.06% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1420.75, a slight decrease of -0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1426.9 & a low of 1420.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.4
|Support 1
|1418.5
|Resistance 2
|1429.6
|Support 2
|1415.8
|Resistance 3
|1432.3
|Support 3
|1411.6
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1424.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1416.85 and ₹1432.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1416.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹1426.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.22%, reaching ₹1426.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.13%
|3 Months
|-17.22%
|6 Months
|3.72%
|YTD
|-7.66%
|1 Year
|13.22%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1432.55
|Support 1
|1416.85
|Resistance 2
|1441.0
|Support 2
|1409.6
|Resistance 3
|1448.25
|Support 3
|1401.15
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 88 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1433.45 & ₹1418 yesterday to end at ₹1423.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
