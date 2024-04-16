Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1471.3 and closed at ₹1485.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1491.8 and a low of ₹1461. The market capitalization stood at ₹607774.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 598940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1441.4 with a percent change of -1.83% and a net change of -26.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹20.2 (-29.62%) & ₹4.6 (-37.41%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹19.2 (+35.21%) & ₹34.4 (+34.64%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3915.0
|-26.65
|-0.68
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1416481.26
|Infosys
|1447.2
|-21.1
|-1.44
|1731.0
|1215.45
|598618.06
|HCL Technologies
|1499.7
|-5.75
|-0.38
|1696.5
|1016.45
|406968.36
|LTI Mindtree
|4703.45
|-109.7
|-2.28
|6442.65
|4130.3
|139131.21
|Tech Mahindra
|1210.2
|-9.0
|-0.74
|1416.0
|982.95
|106486.93
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1446.85, with a net change of -21.45 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1444 and a high of ₹1454.85 on the current day.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1447.2 with a bid price of 1450.2 and an offer price of 1450.45. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is at 44,236,400 shares, reflecting strong market interest and activity in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1449.85 with a percent change of -1.26% and a net change of -18.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.74%
|3 Months
|-11.22%
|6 Months
|2.37%
|YTD
|-4.84%
|1 Year
|5.68%
As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1468.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.13%, with a net change of -16.75 points. This indicates a slight dip in the stock value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 598,940 shares with a closing price of ₹1,485.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!