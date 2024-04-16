Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Plummets on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 16 Apr 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1468.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1441.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1471.3 and closed at 1485.05. The stock reached a high of 1491.8 and a low of 1461. The market capitalization stood at 607774.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 598940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1441.4, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹1468.3

The current price of Infosys stock is 1441.4 with a percent change of -1.83% and a net change of -26.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 20.2 (-29.62%) & 4.6 (-37.41%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 16 Apr 10:42 were at strike price of 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1440.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 19.2 (+35.21%) & 34.4 (+34.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3915.0-26.65-0.684254.453056.141416481.26
Infosys1447.2-21.1-1.441731.01215.45598618.06
HCL Technologies1499.7-5.75-0.381696.51016.45406968.36
LTI Mindtree4703.45-109.7-2.286442.654130.3139131.21
Tech Mahindra1210.2-9.0-0.741416.0982.95106486.93
16 Apr 2024, 10:23 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1446.85, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹1468.3

The current stock price of Infosys is 1446.85, with a net change of -21.45 and a percent change of -1.46. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

16 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a low of 1444 and a high of 1454.85 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Infosys April futures opened at 1460.0 as against previous close of 1473.0

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1447.2 with a bid price of 1450.2 and an offer price of 1450.45. The offer quantity is 800 shares and the bid quantity is 400 shares. The open interest for Infosys is at 44,236,400 shares, reflecting strong market interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1449.85, down -1.26% from yesterday's ₹1468.3

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1449.85 with a percent change of -1.26% and a net change of -18.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.74%
3 Months-11.22%
6 Months2.37%
YTD-4.84%
1 Year5.68%
16 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1468.3, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹1485.05

As of the most recent data, Infosys stock is priced at 1468.3. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.13%, with a net change of -16.75 points. This indicates a slight dip in the stock value. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1485.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 598,940 shares with a closing price of 1,485.05.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.