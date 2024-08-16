Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1797.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1796.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1825 and a low of ₹1797.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹754917.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys has seen a high of ₹1903 and a low of ₹1344.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506152 shares for Infosys on this day.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys's share price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹1835.40. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 31.57%, reaching ₹1835.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|19.14%
|6 Months
|10.04%
|YTD
|18.84%
|1 Year
|31.57%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1833.02
|Support 1
|1805.47
|Resistance 2
|1842.78
|Support 2
|1787.68
|Resistance 3
|1860.57
|Support 3
|1777.92
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8179 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
