Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 1822.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1843.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1797.35 and closed slightly lower at 1796.8. The stock reached a high of 1825 and a low of 1797.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 754917.65 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys has seen a high of 1903 and a low of 1344.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 506152 shares for Infosys on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1843.85, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1822.65

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1833.02 & second resistance of 1842.78 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1860.57. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1860.57 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys's share price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 1835.40. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 31.57%, reaching 1835.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months19.14%
6 Months10.04%
YTD18.84%
1 Year31.57%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11833.02Support 11805.47
Resistance 21842.78Support 21787.68
Resistance 31860.57Support 31777.92
16 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 4.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell0111
16 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8179 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1796.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1825 & 1797.35 yesterday to end at 1822.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

