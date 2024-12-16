Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1986.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1999.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1969.6 and closed at 1986.75, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 2006.8 and a low of 1946.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 828,277.7 crore, Infosys has recorded a 52-week high of 2006.8 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 182,861 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12019.23Support 11966.58
Resistance 22039.17Support 21933.87
Resistance 32071.88Support 31913.93
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 5.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17151515
    Hold9101013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2220
16 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5931 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1986.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2006.8 & 1946.45 yesterday to end at 1999.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

