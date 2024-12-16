Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1969.6 and closed at ₹1986.75, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1946.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹828,277.7 crore, Infosys has recorded a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 182,861 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2019.23
|Support 1
|1966.58
|Resistance 2
|2039.17
|Support 2
|1933.87
|Resistance 3
|2071.88
|Support 3
|1913.93
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 5.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2006.8 & ₹1946.45 yesterday to end at ₹1999.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend