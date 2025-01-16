Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1939.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1949.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1951.95 and closed at 1939.30, experiencing a high of 1957.90 and a low of 1938. The company's market capitalization stood at 803,574.90 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys reached a high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 40,167 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:03 AM IST Q3 results today: Reliance, Infosys, Axis Bank among 32 companies to announce earnings on January 16

16 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11958.63Support 11937.68
Resistance 21968.82Support 21926.92
Resistance 31979.58Support 31916.73
16 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2110.0, 8.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy16161715
    Hold99911
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2221
16 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5586 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1939.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1957.9 & 1938 yesterday to end at 1949.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

