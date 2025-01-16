Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1951.95 and closed at ₹1939.30, experiencing a high of ₹1957.90 and a low of ₹1938. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹803,574.90 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys reached a high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 40,167 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/q3-results-today-reliance-infosys-axis-bank-among-32-companies-to-announce-earnings-on-january-16-11736990596695.html
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1958.63
|Support 1
|1937.68
|Resistance 2
|1968.82
|Support 2
|1926.92
|Resistance 3
|1979.58
|Support 3
|1916.73
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 8.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|11
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.54% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1957.9 & ₹1938 yesterday to end at ₹1949.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend