Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 16 Jul 2024, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1712 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1707.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1715.3 and closed at 1712. The stock reached a high of 1728.1 and a low of 1702.25. The market capitalization was 706913.79 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1721.29 and the low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 319131 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8768 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.

16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1712 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1728.1 & 1702.25 yesterday to end at 1707.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

