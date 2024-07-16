Infosys Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1715.3 and closed at ₹1712. The stock reached a high of ₹1728.1 and a low of ₹1702.25. The market capitalization was ₹706913.79 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1721.29 and the low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 319131 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 319 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1728.1 & ₹1702.25 yesterday to end at ₹1707.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend