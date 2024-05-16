Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1452.9, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1424.65 and closed at ₹1424.85. The high for the day was ₹1431 and the low was ₹1419. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹588229.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 280110 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. Predictions indicate a growth of 3.40% in revenue and 4.82% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock price has increased by 2.26% to reach ₹1452.9, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3900.3
|19.95
|0.51
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1411162.68
|Infosys
|1452.9
|32.15
|2.26
|1731.0
|1242.35
|601493.43
|HCL Technologies
|1347.95
|14.4
|1.08
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365788.49
|LTI Mindtree
|4768.45
|118.3
|2.54
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141224.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1308.55
|33.95
|2.66
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115488.19
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's price ranged from a low of ₹1428 to a high of ₹1455.5 on the current day.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.95%; Futures open interest increased by 3.03%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed today at ₹1452.9, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1452.9 - a 2.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1463.9 , 1474.2 , 1492.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1435.15 , 1416.7 , 1406.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 109.84% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 3 PM has increased by 109.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1452.9, showing a 2.26% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Today Live:
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1453.3, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1453.3 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1427.87
|10 Days
|1425.83
|20 Days
|1437.97
|50 Days
|1523.81
|100 Days
|1566.56
|300 Days
|1497.59
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 116.27% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 116.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1444, showing an increase of 1.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 1441.45 and a low of 1433.4 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1438.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1442.9
|Support 1
|1434.85
|Resistance 2
|1446.2
|Support 2
|1430.1
|Resistance 3
|1450.95
|Support 3
|1426.8
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1440.45, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1427.65 & second resistance of ₹1436.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1440.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1440.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 115.31% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 1 PM is 115.31% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1438, reflecting a 1.21% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a likely sustained uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1446.93 and 1433.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1433.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1446.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1438.9
|Support 1
|1431.4
|Resistance 2
|1443.5
|Support 2
|1428.5
|Resistance 3
|1446.4
|Support 3
|1423.9
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.18%; Futures open interest increased by 2.43%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Today Live: On the current day, Infosys stock hit a low of ₹1428 and a high of ₹1455.5.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 134.66% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys by 12 AM has increased by 134.66% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of ₹1436.7, up by 1.12%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1440.57 and 1433.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1433.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1440.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.93
|Support 1
|1433.93
|Resistance 2
|1453.87
|Support 2
|1427.87
|Resistance 3
|1459.93
|Support 3
|1420.93
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1427.87
|10 Days
|1425.83
|20 Days
|1437.97
|50 Days
|1523.81
|100 Days
|1566.56
|300 Days
|1497.59
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1443.2, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1443.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 165.80% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 11 AM has increased by 165.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1438.7, up by 1.26%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1449.92 and 1434.92 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1434.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1449.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1440.57
|Support 1
|1433.52
|Resistance 2
|1445.13
|Support 2
|1431.03
|Resistance 3
|1447.62
|Support 3
|1426.47
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1437.7, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1427.65 & second resistance of ₹1436.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1440.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1440.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock rose by 1.12% to reach ₹1436.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all seeing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.09% and -0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3877.0
|-3.35
|-0.09
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1402732.53
|Infosys
|1436.65
|15.9
|1.12
|1731.0
|1242.35
|594766.01
|HCL Technologies
|1341.9
|8.35
|0.63
|1696.5
|1063.0
|364146.72
|LTI Mindtree
|4693.25
|43.1
|0.93
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138996.87
|Tech Mahindra
|1296.25
|21.65
|1.7
|1416.0
|1039.2
|114402.64
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 263.38% higher than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys until 10 AM has surged by 263.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock price trading at ₹1442.55, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1452.55 & a low of 1437.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1449.92
|Support 1
|1434.92
|Resistance 2
|1458.73
|Support 2
|1428.73
|Resistance 3
|1464.92
|Support 3
|1419.92
Infosys Share Price Live Updates:
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock has increased by 1.43% to reach ₹1441, in line with its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3890.6
|10.25
|0.26
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1407653.13
|Infosys
|1441.0
|20.25
|1.43
|1731.0
|1242.35
|596566.89
|HCL Technologies
|1355.0
|21.45
|1.61
|1696.5
|1063.0
|367701.62
|LTI Mindtree
|4721.85
|71.7
|1.54
|6442.65
|4565.0
|139843.9
|Tech Mahindra
|1297.25
|22.65
|1.78
|1416.0
|1039.2
|114490.89
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1450.15, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1420.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1450.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 1.70% and is currently trading at ₹1444.90. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 12.31% to reach ₹1444.90, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.51%
|3 Months
|-16.14%
|6 Months
|0.67%
|YTD
|-7.97%
|1 Year
|12.31%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1427.65
|Support 1
|1414.5
|Resistance 2
|1436.3
|Support 2
|1410.0
|Resistance 3
|1440.8
|Support 3
|1401.35
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8891 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1424.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1431 & ₹1419 yesterday to end at ₹1424.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!