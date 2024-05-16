Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1452.9, up 2.26% from yesterday's 1420.75

48 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.26 %. The stock closed at 1420.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1452.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1424.65 and closed at 1424.85. The high for the day was 1431 and the low was 1419. The market capitalization of Infosys was 588229.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys was 280110 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:07 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company achieved a revenue of 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. Predictions indicate a growth of 3.40% in revenue and 4.82% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:35 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock price has increased by 2.26% to reach 1452.9, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3900.319.950.514254.453141.651411162.68
Infosys1452.932.152.261731.01242.35601493.43
HCL Technologies1347.9514.41.081696.51063.0365788.49
LTI Mindtree4768.45118.32.546442.654565.0141224.02
Tech Mahindra1308.5533.952.661416.01039.2115488.19
16 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's price ranged from a low of 1428 to a high of 1455.5 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.95%; Futures open interest increased by 3.03%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:55 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed today at ₹1452.9, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at 1452.9 - a 2.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1463.9 , 1474.2 , 1492.65. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1435.15 , 1416.7 , 1406.4.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 109.84% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 3 PM has increased by 109.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1452.9, showing a 2.26% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:19 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1453.3, up 2.29% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1453.3 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1427.87
10 Days1425.83
20 Days1437.97
50 Days1523.81
100 Days1566.56
300 Days1497.59
16 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 116.27% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 116.27% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1444, showing an increase of 1.64%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 1441.45 and a low of 1433.4 during the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1438.9 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11442.9Support 11434.85
Resistance 21446.2Support 21430.1
Resistance 31450.95Support 31426.8
16 May 2024, 02:13 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1440.45, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1427.65 & second resistance of 1436.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1440.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1440.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 115.31% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 1 PM is 115.31% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at 1438, reflecting a 1.21% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a likely sustained uptrend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1446.93 and 1433.93 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1433.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1446.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11438.9Support 11431.4
Resistance 21443.5Support 21428.5
Resistance 31446.4Support 31423.9
16 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.18%; Futures open interest increased by 2.43%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: On the current day, Infosys stock hit a low of 1428 and a high of 1455.5.

16 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 134.66% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys by 12 AM has increased by 134.66% compared to yesterday, reaching a price of 1436.7, up by 1.12%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 1440.57 and 1433.52 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1433.52 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1440.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11446.93Support 11433.93
Resistance 21453.87Support 21427.87
Resistance 31459.93Support 31420.93
16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1427.87
10 Days1425.83
20 Days1437.97
50 Days1523.81
100 Days1566.56
300 Days1497.59
16 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1443.2, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1443.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:53 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 165.80% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys by 11 AM has increased by 165.80% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1438.7, up by 1.26%. Trading volume, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1449.92 and 1434.92 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 1434.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1449.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11440.57Support 11433.52
Resistance 21445.13Support 21431.03
Resistance 31447.62Support 31426.47
16 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1437.7, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1427.65 & second resistance of 1436.3 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1440.8. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1440.8 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock rose by 1.12% to reach 1436.65, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services is declining, whereas HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are all seeing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.09% and -0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3877.0-3.35-0.094254.453141.651402732.53
Infosys1436.6515.91.121731.01242.35594766.01
HCL Technologies1341.98.350.631696.51063.0364146.72
LTI Mindtree4693.2543.10.936442.654565.0138996.87
Tech Mahindra1296.2521.651.71416.01039.2114402.64
16 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 263.38% higher than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys until 10 AM has surged by 263.38% compared to yesterday, with the stock price trading at 1442.55, reflecting a 1.53% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1452.55 & a low of 1437.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11449.92Support 11434.92
Resistance 21458.73Support 21428.73
Resistance 31464.92Support 31419.92
16 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 10:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock has increased by 1.43% to reach 1441, in line with its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.19% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3890.610.250.264254.453141.651407653.13
Infosys1441.020.251.431731.01242.35596566.89
HCL Technologies1355.021.451.611696.51063.0367701.62
LTI Mindtree4721.8571.71.546442.654565.0139843.9
Tech Mahindra1297.2522.651.781416.01039.2114490.89
16 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1450.15, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹1420.75

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1450.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1440.8. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 1.70% and is currently trading at 1444.90. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 12.31% to reach 1444.90, while the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22319.20 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.51%
3 Months-16.14%
6 Months0.67%
YTD-7.97%
1 Year12.31%
16 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11427.65Support 11414.5
Resistance 21436.3Support 21410.0
Resistance 31440.8Support 31401.35
16 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8891 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.

16 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1424.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1431 & 1419 yesterday to end at 1424.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.