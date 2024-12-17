Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1990.3 and closed at ₹1999.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1999.25 and a low of ₹1977.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹820,143.1 crore, Infosys continues to demonstrate strong performance, sitting near its 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and significantly above its low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,924 shares.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1975.05, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1979.65
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1975.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1971.53 and ₹1993.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1971.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1993.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹1971.85. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen an increase of 26.15%, reaching ₹1971.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, climbing to 24584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.93%
|3 Months
|3.07%
|6 Months
|32.99%
|YTD
|29.06%
|1 Year
|26.15%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1993.53
|Support 1
|1971.53
|Resistance 2
|2007.57
|Support 2
|1963.57
|Resistance 3
|2015.53
|Support 3
|1949.53
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 6.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5864 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1999.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1999.25 & ₹1977.4 yesterday to end at ₹1979.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend