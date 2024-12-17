Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 1979.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1975.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1990.3 and closed at 1999.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1999.25 and a low of 1977.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 820,143.1 crore, Infosys continues to demonstrate strong performance, sitting near its 52-week high of 2006.8 and significantly above its low of 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 73,924 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:32:23 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1975.05, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1979.65

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1975.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1971.53 and 1993.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1971.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1993.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:22:46 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at 1971.85. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen an increase of 26.15%, reaching 1971.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, climbing to 24584.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.93%
3 Months3.07%
6 Months32.99%
YTD29.06%
1 Year26.15%
17 Dec 2024, 08:49:46 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11993.53Support 11971.53
Resistance 22007.57Support 21963.57
Resistance 32015.53Support 31949.53
17 Dec 2024, 08:35:54 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 6.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17161515
    Hold991013
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2220
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5864 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 73 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00:46 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1999.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1999.25 & 1977.4 yesterday to end at 1979.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

