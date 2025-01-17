Infosys Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1962.4 and closed at ₹1949.8, experiencing a high of ₹1967.75 and a low of ₹1917.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹807,551.30 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 113,338 shares for the day, reflecting investor activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1967.75 & ₹1917.75 yesterday to end at ₹1926.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.