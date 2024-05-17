Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1444.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's 1452.9
BackBack

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at ₹1444.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys stock price went down today, 17 May 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1452.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1444.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Highlights Premium
Infosys Share Price Highlights

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1431 and closed at 1420.75. The high for the day was 1455.5, and the low was 1428. The market capitalization stood at 601540.6 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731, and the 52-week low was 1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 421731.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:08:40 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:33:35 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys had a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 28.39%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:01:01 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 3.40% and a profit growth of 4.82% in the upcoming quarter 1.

17 May 2024, 06:31:11 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:06:01 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach 1444.05, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are all declining, whereas LTI and Mindtree are seeing an increase. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3833.95-66.35-1.74254.453141.651387156.66
Infosys1444.05-8.85-0.611731.01242.35597829.57
HCL Technologies1332.95-15.0-1.111696.51063.0361717.99
LTI Mindtree4769.10.650.016442.654565.0141243.27
Tech Mahindra1304.8-3.75-0.291416.01039.2115157.23
17 May 2024, 05:30:42 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1439.5 and a high of 1455.45.

17 May 2024, 04:32:29 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 3.2%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a possible negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 03:54:43 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed today at ₹1444.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at 1444.05 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1455.02 , 1464.88 , 1472.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1437.27 , 1429.38 , 1419.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:48:19 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -19.04% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is down by 19.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1444.05, showing a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:32:47 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:20:15 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1444.6, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1444.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.15 and 1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:55:00 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.55
10 Days1425.80
20 Days1434.27
50 Days1518.62
100 Days1566.28
300 Days1497.45
17 May 2024, 02:50:45 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -15.74% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys until 2 PM is down by 15.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1442.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:33:09 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1445.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1441.62 and 1439.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
17 May 2024, 02:16:46 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 02:05:55 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1444.55, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1444.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.15 and 1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:50:43 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -9.93% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys until 1 PM is 9.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1444, a decrease of 0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:40:28 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 1449.0 and a low of 1443.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1445.08 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1442.17 and 1439.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.43Support 11445.03
Resistance 21452.42Support 21441.62
Resistance 31455.83Support 31439.63
17 May 2024, 01:12:25 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.58%; Futures open interest increased by 1.93%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

17 May 2024, 01:08:18 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1439.5 and a high of 1455.45.

17 May 2024, 12:50:02 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.42% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is 9.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1448.75, down by 0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:33:09 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 1449.55 and a low of 1444.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1447.95 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.23Support 11445.08
Resistance 21452.47Support 21442.17
Resistance 31455.38Support 31439.93
17 May 2024, 12:28:12 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:27:44 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.55
10 Days1425.80
20 Days1434.27
50 Days1518.62
100 Days1566.28
300 Days1497.45
17 May 2024, 12:19:32 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1448, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1448 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.15 and 1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:52 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -40.49% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is down by 40.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at 1448.2, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:34:23 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1446.4 and 1440.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1440.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1446.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11447.95Support 11442.75
Resistance 21450.4Support 21440.0
Resistance 31453.15Support 31437.55
17 May 2024, 11:30:28 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1445.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at 1445.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.15 and 1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:55 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys' stock price decreased by 0.41% to reach 1447, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Tech Mahindra is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also performing with a decrease of 0.26% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3885.6-14.7-0.384254.453141.651405844.09
Infosys1447.0-5.9-0.411731.01242.35599050.86
HCL Technologies1345.15-2.8-0.211696.51063.0365028.66
LTI Mindtree4747.25-21.2-0.446442.654565.0140596.16
Tech Mahindra1309.851.30.11416.01039.2115602.93
17 May 2024, 11:05:02 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 10:53:14 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.84% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 47.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1443.65, showing a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a durable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:39:02 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1445.5 & a low of 1439.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11446.4Support 11440.4
Resistance 21448.95Support 21436.95
Resistance 31452.4Support 31434.4
17 May 2024, 10:11:08 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:57:20 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.74% to reach 1442.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are declining, but Tech Mahindra is seeing an increase. The overall benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3872.7-27.6-0.714254.453141.651401176.75
Infosys1442.2-10.7-0.741731.01242.35597063.68
HCL Technologies1341.6-6.35-0.471696.51063.0364065.31
LTI Mindtree4755.9-12.55-0.266442.654565.0140852.34
Tech Mahindra1310.51.950.151416.01039.2115660.29
17 May 2024, 09:40:41 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.66%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of a negative price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:31:39 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1442.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹1452.9

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1442.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1435.15 and 1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:19:21 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.49% and is currently trading at 1445.80. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 16.56% to reach 1445.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months-15.2%
6 Months0.58%
YTD-5.8%
1 Year16.56%
17 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11463.9Support 11435.15
Resistance 21474.2Support 21416.7
Resistance 31492.65Support 31406.4
17 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121111
    Buy17171412
    Hold88910
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 08:15:03 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8444 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

17 May 2024, 08:03:27 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1420.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1455.5 & 1428 yesterday to end at 1420.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue