Infosys Share Price Highlights : Infosys closed today at 1444.05, down -0.61% from yesterday's 1452.9

Infosys Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1431 and closed at ₹1420.75. The high for the day was ₹1455.5, and the low was ₹1428. The market capitalization stood at ₹601540.6 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731, and the 52-week low was ₹1242.35. The BSE volume for Infosys shares on that day was 421731.
Disclaimer
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys had a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 28.39%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a revenue growth of 3.40% and a profit growth of 4.82% in the upcoming quarter 1.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.61% to reach ₹1444.05, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are all declining, whereas LTI and Mindtree are seeing an increase. The overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3833.95
|-66.35
|-1.7
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1387156.66
|Infosys
|1444.05
|-8.85
|-0.61
|1731.0
|1242.35
|597829.57
|HCL Technologies
|1332.95
|-15.0
|-1.11
|1696.5
|1063.0
|361717.99
|LTI Mindtree
|4769.1
|0.65
|0.01
|6442.65
|4565.0
|141243.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1304.8
|-3.75
|-0.29
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115157.23
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1439.5 and a high of ₹1455.45.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a possible negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1444.05 - a 0.61% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1455.02 , 1464.88 , 1472.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1437.27 , 1429.38 , 1419.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is down by 19.04% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1444.05, showing a decrease of 0.61%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1444.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.15 and ₹1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1426.55
|10 Days
|1425.80
|20 Days
|1434.27
|50 Days
|1518.62
|100 Days
|1566.28
|300 Days
|1497.45
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Infosys until 2 PM is down by 15.74% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1442.45, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 0.0 and a trough of 0.0 during the previous trading session. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1445.03 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1441.62 and 1439.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1444.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.15 and ₹1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Infosys until 1 PM is 9.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1444, a decrease of 0.61%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 1449.0 and a low of 1443.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1445.08 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1442.17 and 1439.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.43
|Support 1
|1445.03
|Resistance 2
|1452.42
|Support 2
|1441.62
|Resistance 3
|1455.83
|Support 3
|1439.63
Infosys Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1439.5 and a high of ₹1455.45.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 12 AM is 9.42% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1448.75, down by 0.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys reached a peak of 1449.55 and a low of 1444.4 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance level of 1447.95 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.23
|Support 1
|1445.08
|Resistance 2
|1452.47
|Support 2
|1442.17
|Resistance 3
|1455.38
|Support 3
|1439.93
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1426.55
|10 Days
|1425.80
|20 Days
|1434.27
|50 Days
|1518.62
|100 Days
|1566.28
|300 Days
|1497.45
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1448 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.15 and ₹1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The volume of Infosys traded until 11 AM is down by 40.49% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹1448.2, a decrease of 0.32%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1446.4 and 1440.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1440.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1446.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1447.95
|Support 1
|1442.75
|Resistance 2
|1450.4
|Support 2
|1440.0
|Resistance 3
|1453.15
|Support 3
|1437.55
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price is at ₹1445.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.15 and ₹1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Today, Infosys' stock price decreased by 0.41% to reach ₹1447, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are declining, whereas Tech Mahindra is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are also performing with a decrease of 0.26% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3885.6
|-14.7
|-0.38
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1405844.09
|Infosys
|1447.0
|-5.9
|-0.41
|1731.0
|1242.35
|599050.86
|HCL Technologies
|1345.15
|-2.8
|-0.21
|1696.5
|1063.0
|365028.66
|LTI Mindtree
|4747.25
|-21.2
|-0.44
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140596.16
|Tech Mahindra
|1309.85
|1.3
|0.1
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115602.93
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 47.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1443.65, showing a decrease of 0.64%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a durable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1445.5 & a low of 1439.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.4
|Support 1
|1440.4
|Resistance 2
|1448.95
|Support 2
|1436.95
|Resistance 3
|1452.4
|Support 3
|1434.4
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.74% to reach ₹1442.2, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and LTI Mindtree are declining, but Tech Mahindra is seeing an increase. The overall benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3872.7
|-27.6
|-0.71
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1401176.75
|Infosys
|1442.2
|-10.7
|-0.74
|1731.0
|1242.35
|597063.68
|HCL Technologies
|1341.6
|-6.35
|-0.47
|1696.5
|1063.0
|364065.31
|LTI Mindtree
|4755.9
|-12.55
|-0.26
|6442.65
|4565.0
|140852.34
|Tech Mahindra
|1310.5
|1.95
|0.15
|1416.0
|1039.2
|115660.29
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of a negative price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1442.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1435.15 and ₹1463.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1435.15 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1463.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.49% and is currently trading at ₹1445.80. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 16.56% to reach ₹1445.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|-15.2%
|6 Months
|0.58%
|YTD
|-5.8%
|1 Year
|16.56%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.9
|Support 1
|1435.15
|Resistance 2
|1474.2
|Support 2
|1416.7
|Resistance 3
|1492.65
|Support 3
|1406.4
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1455.5 & ₹1428 yesterday to end at ₹1420.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!