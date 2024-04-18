Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1414.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1422.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1451 and closed at 1468.3. The stock reached a high of 1454.85 and a low of 1413.05. The market capitalization stood at 585608.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1097764 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Infosys April futures opened at 1423.4 as against previous close of 1418.4

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1425.15 with a bid price of 1428.7 and an offer price of 1429.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 400 each, indicating a balanced demand. The stock has a significant open interest of 46584800, reflecting strong investor interest in Infosys.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1422.25, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1414.75

The current stock price of Infosys is 1422.25 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.

18 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-13.09%
6 Months-1.94%
YTD-8.33%
1 Year12.41%
18 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1414.75, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹1468.3

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1414.75, which reflects a percent change of -3.65 and a net change of -53.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1468.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 1097764 shares, with a closing price of 1468.3.

