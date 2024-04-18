Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1451 and closed at ₹1468.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1454.85 and a low of ₹1413.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹585608.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1097764 shares traded.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1425.15 with a bid price of 1428.7 and an offer price of 1429.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 400 each, indicating a balanced demand. The stock has a significant open interest of 46584800, reflecting strong investor interest in Infosys.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1422.25 with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-13.09%
|6 Months
|-1.94%
|YTD
|-8.33%
|1 Year
|12.41%
The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at ₹1414.75, which reflects a percent change of -3.65 and a net change of -53.55. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 1097764 shares, with a closing price of ₹1468.3.
