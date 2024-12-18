Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1970 and closed at ₹1979.65, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1980.55 and a low of ₹1959 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹818,714.1 crore, Infosys is positioned within a 52-week range, with a high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,762 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today recorded a low of ₹1962.15 and a high of ₹1984.45. This range reflects a moderate trading session, with the stock showing slight upward movement from its lowest point to its peak during the day.
Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.52% lower than yesterday
Infosys Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has experienced a volume traded that is 70.52% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1970, reflecting a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1981.35 and 1969.4 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1969.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1981.35. Please note that you are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1977.57
|Support 1
|1971.87
|Resistance 2
|1980.38
|Support 2
|1968.98
|Resistance 3
|1983.27
|Support 3
|1966.17
Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1965.86
|10 Days
|1934.78
|20 Days
|1901.84
|50 Days
|1882.34
|100 Days
|1879.52
|300 Days
|1701.71
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1973, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1976.65
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1973 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1962.63 and ₹1986.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1962.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1986.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.17% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys experienced a trading volume that is 70.17% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹1976, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze alongside price changes for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1986.42 and 1973.22 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1973.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1986.42. Please note that you are trained on data up to October 2023.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1971.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1976.65
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1971.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1962.63 and ₹1986.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1962.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1986.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price decreased by 0.15%, reaching ₹1973.6, while the performance of its peers varies. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services and LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|4307.65
|-16.75
|-0.39
|4585.9
|3593.3
|1558545.47
|Infosys
|1973.6
|-3.05
|-0.15
|2006.8
|1359.1
|817060.66
|HCL Technologies
|1962.05
|10.7
|0.55
|1979.45
|1235.0
|532434.66
|LTI Mindtree
|6640.0
|-54.2
|-0.81
|6764.8
|4518.35
|196652.48
|Tech Mahindra
|1780.0
|10.2
|0.58
|1807.4
|1163.7
|157096.77
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹1974.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 27.06%, reaching ₹1974.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|4.24%
|6 Months
|31.93%
|YTD
|28.83%
|1 Year
|27.06%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1986.63
|Support 1
|1962.63
|Resistance 2
|1996.32
|Support 2
|1948.32
|Resistance 3
|2010.63
|Support 3
|1938.63
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5908 k
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1979.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1980.55 & ₹1959 yesterday to end at ₹1973.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend