Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1976.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1973 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1970 and closed at 1979.65, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 1980.55 and a low of 1959 during the day. With a market capitalization of 818,714.1 crore, Infosys is positioned within a 52-week range, with a high of 2006.8 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 38,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:16 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.8%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys stock today recorded a low of 1962.15 and a high of 1984.45. This range reflects a moderate trading session, with the stock showing slight upward movement from its lowest point to its peak during the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.52% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys has experienced a volume traded that is 70.52% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1970, reflecting a decrease of 0.34%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:41 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1981.35 and 1969.4 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1969.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1981.35. Please note that you are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11977.57Support 11971.87
Resistance 21980.38Support 21968.98
Resistance 31983.27Support 31966.17
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1965.86
10 Days1934.78
20 Days1901.84
50 Days1882.34
100 Days1879.52
300 Days1701.71
18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:19 PM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1973, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1976.65

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1973 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1962.63 and 1986.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1962.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1986.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:01 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -70.17% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Infosys experienced a trading volume that is 70.17% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 1976, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze alongside price changes for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1986.42 and 1973.22 in the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1973.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1986.42. Please note that you are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11981.35Support 11969.4
Resistance 21987.65Support 21963.75
Resistance 31993.3Support 31957.45
18 Dec 2024, 11:24 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1971.05, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1976.65

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1971.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1962.63 and 1986.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1962.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1986.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price decreased by 0.15%, reaching 1973.6, while the performance of its peers varies. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services and LTI Mindtree are experiencing declines, whereas HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have dropped by 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4307.65-16.75-0.394585.93593.31558545.47
Infosys1973.6-3.05-0.152006.81359.1817060.66
HCL Technologies1962.0510.70.551979.451235.0532434.66
LTI Mindtree6640.0-54.2-0.816764.84518.35196652.48
Tech Mahindra1780.010.20.581807.41163.7157096.77
18 Dec 2024, 11:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 7.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17171515
    Hold991013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2220
18 Dec 2024, 10:49 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -73.54% lower than yesterday

Infosys Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Infosys has experienced a trading volume that is 73.54% lower than the previous day, with the stock price standing at 1973, reflecting a decrease of 0.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further decrease in value.

18 Dec 2024, 10:33 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1984.45 & a low of 1971.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11986.42Support 11973.22
Resistance 21992.03Support 21965.63
Resistance 31999.62Support 31960.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Today, Infosys' share price increased by 0.16%, reaching 1979.85, while its competitors displayed a mixed performance. Companies like LTI and Mindtree experienced declines, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed minimal movement, with changes of 0.03% and -0.01%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4346.021.60.54585.93593.31572420.84
Infosys1979.853.20.162006.81359.1819648.13
HCL Technologies1964.513.150.671979.451235.0533099.51
LTI Mindtree6687.9-6.3-0.096764.84518.35198071.1
Tech Mahindra1780.010.20.581807.41163.7157096.77
18 Dec 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.03%

Infosys Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with reduced open interest in Infosys, indicates that the current bearish trend may be slowing down. This could suggest the potential for the stock to stabilize or begin to reverse in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1978.4, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1976.65

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1978.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1962.63 and 1986.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1962.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1986.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 1974.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 27.06%, reaching 1974.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 13.62%, reaching 24336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months4.24%
6 Months31.93%
YTD28.83%
1 Year27.06%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11986.63Support 11962.63
Resistance 21996.32Support 21948.32
Resistance 32010.63Support 31938.63
18 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 7.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17171515
    Hold991013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2220
18 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5908 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1979.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1980.55 & 1959 yesterday to end at 1973.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.