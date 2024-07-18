Explore
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in positive trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in positive trading today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1725.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1730.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1713.2, closed at 1707.2 with a high of 1737.5 and a low of 1699.3. The market capitalization was 714615.64 cr. The 52-week high was 1728.1, and the 52-week low was 1304.24. The BSE volume was 265172 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:34:16 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1730.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1725.8

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1730.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1704.73 and 1742.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1704.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1742.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:48 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.11% today, reaching 1745.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 21.98%, also trading at 1745.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.16%
3 Months10.9%
6 Months6.39%
YTD12.5%
1 Year21.98%
18 Jul 2024, 09:03:33 AM IST

18 Jul 2024, 08:50:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11742.63Support 11704.73
Resistance 21759.22Support 21683.42
Resistance 31780.53Support 31666.83
18 Jul 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 5.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1950.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy17171714
    Hold8889
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8848 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00:11 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1707.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1737.5 & 1699.3 yesterday to end at 1725.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

