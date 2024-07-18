Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock up in positive trading today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1713.2, closed at ₹1707.2 with a high of ₹1737.5 and a low of ₹1699.3. The market capitalization was ₹714615.64 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1728.1, and the 52-week low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume was 265172 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1730.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1704.73 and ₹1742.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1704.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1742.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.11% today, reaching ₹1745.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 21.98%, also trading at ₹1745.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to reach 24613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.16%
|3 Months
|10.9%
|6 Months
|6.39%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|21.98%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1742.63
|Support 1
|1704.73
|Resistance 2
|1759.22
|Support 2
|1683.42
|Resistance 3
|1780.53
|Support 3
|1666.83
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 5.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1950.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 265 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1737.5 & ₹1699.3 yesterday to end at ₹1725.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend